LEDBETTER — Betty Jean Adams, 78, of Ledbetter, died on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at her home.
She was a retired bus driver.
Survivors include
her son, Bill Adams;
two brothers, Clifford Shreve and Leroy Shreve; one grandson, Tyler Adams; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded by her husband, Gene Adams; one daughter, Betty Adams; and one brother. Her parents were Olef and Ruby Shreve;
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15. 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Paducah.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
