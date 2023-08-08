CALVERT CITY — Betty Jane Milstead Strader, 96, of Calvert City, died on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.
Betty was a member of Calvert City United Methodist Church.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
CALVERT CITY — Betty Jane Milstead Strader, 96, of Calvert City, died on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.
Betty was a member of Calvert City United Methodist Church.
She is survived by son, Dale Strader and wife, Gwynn Strader of Calvert City; three grandchildren, Derek Strader (Heather) of Carlyle, Illinois, Deshae (Chris) Harrington of Calvert City, and Denae (Scott) Shelton of Calvert City; five great-grandchildren, Jayce Puckett, Emma and Ethan Shelton, and Grayson and Callie Strader.
Ms. Strader was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Billie Joe Strader; parents, JC (Con) and Tyra Paschall Milstead; and sister, Geraldine Myers.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Calvert City United Methodist Church, 571 Oak Park Blvd., Calvert City. Dr. Gregory Waldrop and Dr. John Purdue will officiate.
Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the church.
Interment will follow in Marshall County Memory Gardens in Benton.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Calvert City United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 128, Calvert City, KY, 42029; or the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
Collier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.