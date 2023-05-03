Betty Jane Jones, 73, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at ContinueCARE Hospital at Baptist Health Paducah.

Mrs. Jones was a former member of Grace Episcopal Church. She was a nursing technician at Baptist Health Paducah and taught aerobics at Paducah Community College.

Service information

May 5
Graveside Service
Friday, May 5, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
-
Kirksey, KY -
May 4
Visitation
Thursday, May 4, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
