Betty Jane Jones, 73, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at ContinueCARE Hospital at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mrs. Jones was a former member of Grace Episcopal Church. She was a nursing technician at Baptist Health Paducah and taught aerobics at Paducah Community College.
Betty is survived by her husband of 23 years, Charles Michael Jones; a son, Robert Todd Hiett of Lexington; two step-daughters, Crystal Arnett (Brian) of Paducah and Amber Marie Stone (Don) of Ft Walton Beach, Florida; a sister, Regina Pearson (John) of Paducah; two brothers, Franklin K. Pierce of Smithland and Robert W. Pierce (Paula) of Paducah; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Ann Pierce and Vivian Onetia Minor. Her parents were Frank K. Pierce and Mary Jane Lowry Pierce.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2023, at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
