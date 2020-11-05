CUNNINGHAM — Betty Jane Carter Shelbourne, 88, of Cunningham, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Countryside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Bardwell.
Betty was born on May 14, 1932, to the late Larry and Louise Peek Carter. She was of the Methodist faith and a member of the Corinth United Methodist Women in Cunningham. Betty was a social woman who always loved to chat with friends on the phone. She was a dog lover and loved to do jigsaw puzzles in her free time.
Betty is survived by her nieces and nephews, Allen Buchanan and partner, Sarah Just of Paducah, Vickie Buchanan Veatch, and husband, Michael of Cunningham, Marsha Hamlet and husband, Julian of Benton, Ramona Patton of Cunningham and Clay Shelbourne of Reidland; one sister-in-law, Mildred Buchanan of Cunningham; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Monroe Shelbourne, and her parents.
A graveside service will be held for Betty Shelbourne at noon on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Roselawn Cemetery in Bardwell with Rev. Randy Story officiating. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 am until 11:30 am on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Betty Shelbourne to Corinth United Methodist Church: PO Box 581 Cunningham, KY 42035 or to the Cunningham Community Center c/o Nancy Davis: 11315 Old Hinkleville Rd., Kevil, KY 42053
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
