Betty J. Walker, 92, of Paducah, died at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at her home. She was born in McCracken County on March 19, 1931, to the late John S. Ruark and Ela Mae Reavis Ruark. Betty was a beautician and was owner and operator of Betty’s Beauty Shop. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Walker and Karen Walker Burton and husband, Rickie all of Paducah; son, Lynn Walker and wife, Chris of Paducah; six grandchildren, Joseph & Michael Burton, Kevin & Ron Walker, Jason Barnhill and Ashley Barnhill; nine great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Joe Walker; sister, Doris Geraldine Crass; brother, John C. Ruark and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Sue Engle Carrigan officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will begin at noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
