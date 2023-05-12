Betty J. Walker, 92, of Paducah, died at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at her home. She was born in McCracken County on March 19, 1931, to the late John S. Ruark and Ela Mae Reavis Ruark. Betty was a beautician and was owner and operator of Betty’s Beauty Shop. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Walker and Karen Walker Burton and husband, Rickie all of Paducah; son, Lynn Walker and wife, Chris of Paducah; six grandchildren, Joseph & Michael Burton, Kevin & Ron Walker, Jason Barnhill and Ashley Barnhill; nine great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

