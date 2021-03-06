METROPOLIS, Ill. — Betty J. Tockstein, 86, of Metropolis, Illinois, passed away at 3:57 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 8, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with Michael Christopher Mujule officiating. Burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery.
Betty was born on June 27, 1934, the daughter of Alvin and Ruby (Hillemschmidt) Krebel. Betty was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
Betty is survived by her husband of 68 years, Donald Tockstein; daughters, Donna Coons and husband Guy, Debbie Tockstein; sons, David Tockstein, Dwayne Tockstein and wife Cathy, Daryl Tockstein and wife Dana, Dan Tockstein, Darren Tockstein and wife Angie; grandchildren, Bethany Unterseh and husband Nick, Katie Tockstein, Eric Tockstein, Zach Tockstein, Jaylin Tockstein, Ethan Tockstein, Colton Tockstein; great grandchildren, Olivia Unterseh and Addilyn Unterseh; sister, Norma Kayser.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Aaron Tockstein.
Visitation will be held on from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. We ask that anyone attending the visitation or service to please practice customarily accepted social distancing guidelines and wear a face covering.
Memorials may be made in Betty’s name to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 315 East 3rd Street, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikins
