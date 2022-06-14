Betty J. Paschall, 88, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Betty was born in Henry County, Tennessee, on September 8, 1933 to Clifford William Thompson and Edith Burnette Thompson. She loved watching UK Basketball, studying her Bible, Gaither videos, cooking, sewing, embroidering and quilting. Each grandchild received a baby quilt that Betty had made for them with love and adoration. Her greatest joy in life was her family. Everyone in the family knew to call Betty when they needed a few extra prayers. She was a prayer warrior that prayed fervently. She was a member of Arcadia United Methodist Church.
She is survived by one daughter, Cathy Woods (Mike) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; one son, Kevin Paschall (Mary) of Paducah; six grandchildren, Cliff Paschall (Natalie) of Paducah, Kevin Woods (Lauren) of Smyrna, Tennessee, Shannon Beckman (Keith) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Annie Lester (Cary) of Lexington, Lauren Woods, Megan Woods; nine great grandchildren, Eloise Paschall, Andy Paschall, Charlie Lester, Adelyn Lester, Alexandra Woods, Gabriella Woods, Abigail Woods, Ally Beckman and Cora Beckman.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy G. Paschall; two brothers, Curtis Dale Thompson, Larry Dan Thompson and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Sherry Golightly officiating. Burial will be at 3 p.m. at the Paschall Cemetery in Henry County, Tennessee.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. — noon Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Arcadia United Methodist Church 261 Lone Oak Rd. Paducah, KY 42001.
The family would like to thank the staff of Mercy Health Hospice for their exceptional care and kindness shown to not only to Betty but the entire family during such a difficult time.
