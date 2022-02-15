GRAND RIVERS — Betty J. Coleman, 88, of Grand Rivers, passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Oakview Nursing and Rehab in Calvert City. She was a retired cook and a member of Grand Rivers Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting and reading and met with ladies and friends for crafts at Grand Rivers United Methodist Church.
Survivors include three sons, Dennis (Carmeleta) Norvell, Cape Coral, Florida; Dwight (Lisa) Coleman, Grand Rivers and Perry (Twila) Coleman, Grand Rivers; three grandchildren, Breanna Coleman, Jeremy (Tracey) Norvell and John Coleman; four great-grandchildren, Sierra Norvell, Gage Norvell, Drew Coleman and Amber Coleman and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Allen Coleman; parents, George and Betty Sisk Wilkerson; one daughter, Linda Coleman; one son, Kenneth Coleman; four sisters, Edith Bevins, Jo Abell, Sarah Greathouse and Evelyn Wilkerson; and two brothers, G.C. “Tubby” Wilkerson and Billy Wilkerson.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 at Lakeland Funeral Home in Eddyville. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at the funeral home with Rev. Mark Gill officiating. Burial will follow in Dixon Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grand Rivers Baptist Church, P.O. Box 235, Grand Rivers, KY 42045.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at: www.lakelandchapel.com.
