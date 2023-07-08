BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Betty J. Buchanan, 84, of Bourbonnais, Illinois, formerly of Benton, passed away Jan. 18, 2023, at her home.
Updated: July 8, 2023 @ 1:46 am
BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Betty J. Buchanan, 84, of Bourbonnais, Illinois, formerly of Benton, passed away Jan. 18, 2023, at her home.
She was born Sept. 10, 1938, in Dearborn, Michigan, the daughter of Guy Douglas and Eula Mae (Beggs) Wiles.
Betty enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, particularly Phase 10 and cuddling with her grand-pups. Most of all, Betty loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family was everything to her.
Betty was a member of Church of Christ in Bourbonnais.
Surviving are four sons and three daughters-in-law, Steve and Missy Buchanan of Texas, Harold Buchanan of Texas, Jim and Elizabeth Buchanan of Florida, and Barry and Vicki Buchanan of Iowa; two daughters and one son-in-law, Tammy Voigt of Bourbonnais, and Stacy and Joe Vicari of Texas; one sister-in-law, Pauline Rednour of Romeoville; 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and six grand-puppies.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; and four sisters.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Fairdealing Church of Christ with inurnment to follow at Fairdealing Cemetery. A meal will be held after the services at Marcella’s Kitchen in Benton.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care.
Arrangements were by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
