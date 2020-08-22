CALVERT CITY — Betty Jean Inglish, 79, of Calvert City, died on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, David Earl Inglish of Calvert City; a son, David Inglish of Symsonia; three daughters, Lisa Inglish of Calvert City, Rhonda Meadows of Possum Trot and Tonya Walls of Lone Oak; two brothers, Randall Edwards and Tommy Edwards, both of Ledbetter; a sister, Wanda Lane of Brookport, Illinois; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Edwards and Betty (Clapp) Edwards; a great-grandchild; eight brothers; and two sisters.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Little Cypress Cemetery in Calvert City with the Rev. BJ Lampley officiating. No public visitation is scheduled.
Memorial contributions may be given to Kosair Children’s Hospital, 234 E. Gray St., Ste. 450, Louisville, KY 40202.
Collier Funeral Home in Benton is handling arrangements.
