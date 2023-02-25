Betty Henson, 91, of Reidland, passed away Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at her residence with her family by her side.
Betty formerly worked as a technician Baptist Health Paducah and was a member of Rosebower Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family.
Surviving are her three children, Angee Shellman of Reidland, Tandy (Becky) Henson of Symsonia, Tom Henson of Symsonia; five grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Earl Henson; her parents, Earl and Robbie Wheeler; and two brothers, Earl Yates and Glenn Yates.
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Henson Family Cemetery with Rev. Mike Farmer and Rev. Rick Miller officiating. Burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her honor to the Henson Family Cemetery, 11763 State Route 131 Symsonia, KY 42082.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
