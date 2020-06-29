ST. CHARLES — Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Hayden, age 73, of the St. Charles community died 6:42 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her home. Betty was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church and a homemaker.
Survivors include her two daughters, Christy (Rob) Anderson and Jenise (Shane) McGee both of St. Charles; son, Shaun (Bethany) Hayden of the St. Charles; four sisters, Norma Erwin and Carol Canter both of Mayfield, Kay Atkins of Fancy Farm and Cindy Faulkner of Woodstock, Georgia; four brothers Eddie Carrico, Mike Carrico and Paul Carrico all of Fancy Farm, and Rick Carrico of Glascow; eight grandchildren, Whitney (Gregg) Gordon, Jesse (Kody) Anderson, Brittany (Colin) Crawford, Reese Anderson, Davin McGee, Malle McGee, Owen Hayden and Elleigh Hayden; two great-grandchildren, Tinsley and Oakley Gordon.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband — Will Ed Hayden; son — Jeff Hayden; parents — Harold & Wilmeth Scheer Carrico; sister — Elaine Hayden and a brother — Ronald Carrico.
A Funeral Mass for Betty will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the St. Charles Catholic Church, Chrispin Oneko will officiate with burial to follow in the St. Charles Cemetery. Friends are invited to call after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the St. Charles Catholic Church.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Anderson, Reese Anderson, Davin McGee, Owen Hayden, Gregg Gordon, Colin Crawford, Todd Hayden and Stephen Hayden.
The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, is in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: American Cancer Society, 3140 Parisa Drive, Paducah, KY 42003 or to the Mayfield Graves County Animal Shelter, 500 North 12th Street, Mayfield, KY 42066.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.