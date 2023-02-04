METROPOLIS, Ill. — Betty Halcom, 91, of Metropolis, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones at 6:43 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at the Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at the Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Carl Johnson officiating.
Betty enjoyed the outdoors, planting flowers, Sunday football, and Lake Glendale with her grandchildren. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Metropolis. Betty retired from 1st National Bank after managing Huck’s convenience store for several years. She also worked at the Good Luck Glove Factory where she met the love of her life, Lavern Halcom.
Betty and Lavern had one daughter, Sondra Mounce (Joe) of Metropolis; grandchildren, Angie Carder (Tim) of Boaz, Kentucky, and Amy Cohoon of Metropolis; great grandchildren, Corey Greer Hall, Dillion Blanchard, Tristen Henson, Dalton Cohoon, Dakota Cohoon, Jessica Carder, and Makaylee Cohoon; four great-great grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Lavern Halcom; parents, Howard and Ruth Peebles; brother, Dale Peebles; sister, Alice Owens; grandson, Wayne Greer; and many dogs all named baby.
Memorials may be made in Betty’s name to Southgate Nursing Home, P.O. Box 843, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Pallbearers will be Dalton Cohoon, Dakota Cohoon, Makaylee Cohoon, Jessica Carder, Tristen Henson, Joe Mounce, and Tim Carder.
