Betty Gardner, 95, of Paducah, passed away at 2:31 p.m. Monday, July 4, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Paducah, on Dec. 3, 1926 to the late Dewey L. Jones and Euva Deliah Rodgers Jones. Betty was retired office manager for Hunter Martin & Associates. She was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church where she was a member of the Win One Sunday School Class for many years and was a former Sunday School teacher and served as the church decorator for many years. Betty was a graduate of Mayfield High School. Former member of the Lone Oak Woman’s Club, enjoyed playing Canasta and was an avid reader.
Betty is survived by her son, Mike Gardner and wife, Danna, of Paducah; two grandchildren, Stephanie Raney and Tony Wilson and wife, Dana; one great grandchild, Payton Beasley and husband, Austin, and one great-great grandchild, Hudson Beasley; special friend, Duward Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Milburn Gardner; sister, Peggy Hayes; and her parents.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Wallace and Dr. Willis Henson officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.