Betty Elkins

Betty Boyd Elkins, 90, of West Paducah, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Providence Point of Paducah.
She was a lifelong member of Maxon Christian Church.
She is survived by her son, Darrell Boyd of Paducah; stepson, Roy Elkins of Possum Trot; brother, Herbie Merrick of Princeton; four grandchildren, Jason Lawrence of Arlington, Ashley Gentry of Paducah, Justin Boyd of Bowling Green, Meredith Martin of Paducah; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, William A. Boyd; second husband, Carlos Elkins; step-son, Carlos Elkins, Jr. Her parents were Lindsey and Jessie Merrick.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Oak Grove Cemetery with Rev. Keith Tilford officiating.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, send a message or light a candle.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.