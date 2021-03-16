Betty Dell (Ladd) Parman, 82, of Paducah, died peacefully on February 16, 2021, at her home. She was called “Granny,” not only by her grandchildren, but also by her many nieces and nephews. She was born in Princeton on July 3, 1938. Her parents were the late Samuel Ladd and the late Violet Ladd Cumbee.
She was a very kind and loving person with a quick wit. After grade school, her family moved to Detroit, Michigan, and she graduated from Detroit Central High School in 1957. While in high school, she was the co-captain of the girls’ basketball team and played clarinet in the band. In 2017, she attended her 60-year high school reunion in Detroit. This event was one of the highlights of her later years.
She married the love of her life, the late Denver Clayton Parman, Sr. shortly after high school. She became a proud Army wife and followed Denver to Germany for three tours and to many other Army bases throughout the United States. She loved cooking and served many meals to the soldiers assigned to her husband’s command and hosted tea parties for the officer’s wives. She passed down many of her favorite recipes to her daughter-in-law and granddaughters over the years. Betty was a woman of many talents, she was an avid reader, she spoke fluent German, loved to crochet, play cards with friends and she loved animals. She taught her granddaughters proper etiquette, including how to properly eat spaghetti with a fork and spoon. She loved her family and the Lord most of all. Betty was a member of Lone Oak Baptist Church. In her later years, she attended Concord United Methodist Church.
She is survived by one son, Denver Clayton (Melinda) Parman, Jr., Paducah; two granddaughters, Kayla (Josh) Herrington, Paducah and Emily (Jimmy) Hurt, Clayton, Georgia. Three great-grandchildren, Aiden Herrington, Tripp (Hannah) Hurt, Seattle, Washington and Vaille (Ray) Lawrence, Colbert, Georgia.
She is also survived by five brothers and one sister, Mike (Judy) Ladd, Paducah, Jim Ladd, Ledbetter, Randy (Louise) Ladd, Bellevue, Ohio, Ben (Joan) Garrison, Livonia, Michigan, Walt (Jennifer) Garrison, Sharpe, and Marianne (Charles) Daniel, Bellevue, Ohio; two half-sisters, Beverly Ryan of Eddyville, and Sue (JW) Leneave of Brentwood, Tennessee, and also many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Dean Emerson officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Mercy Health Hospice. Charitable donations in memory of Betty may be made to: Concord United Methodist Church, 5178 Hinkleville Rd., Paducah, KY 42001; Mercy Health Hospice, 911 Joe Clifton Dr., Paducah, KY 42001; or the McCracken Co. Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Rd., Paducah, KY 42001.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
