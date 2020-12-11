METROPOLIS, Ill. — Betty L. Davis, 86, of Metropolis, died on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, in Sikeston, Missouri.
She was retired from Johnson & Johnson of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Mrs. Davis is survived by a son, Johnny Davis of Brookport; two daughters, Patti Kineman of Sikeston and Jamie Traversy of Metropolis; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by five sisters and a brother. Her parents were Greene and Fannie Littlemeyer Stout.
Services will be private. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak, Kentucky, is handling arrangements.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.