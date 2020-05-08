Betty Coleman Davis Mathis, age 93 of Paducah, formerly of Metropolis, Illinois, passed away at 6:19 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Superior Care Home.
Mrs. Mathis was retired from Coca Cola Bottling Company of Paducah as Secretary to the Plant Manager. She was a member of Broadway Church of Christ in Paducah, past member of Beta Sigma Phi, and the Metropolis Garden Club.
Betty is survived by one niece, Kristy Dunn; two nephews, John T. Coleman and Kristopher Dunn; three stepsons, David Mathis, John Mathis, and Gary Mathis; four step-granddaughters, Sara Matheney, Julie Flondess, Carla Perry, and Amber Mathis; two step-grandsons, Trent Mathis and Nathan Mathis.
Betty was preceded in death by her first husband, Harry L. Davis; second husband, Richard Mathis; parents, John T. Coleman and Willie Martin Coleman; one brother, Dale M. Coleman; one sister, Frieda M. Skinner; one nephew, Kenneth D. Coleman; one niece, Linda Coleman.
Due to current health and safety directives, the services for Betty will be private with Andy Clausen and J.V. Kerley officiating. Entombment will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made in Betty’s name to American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, Illinois 60674 or Broadway Church of Christ, 2855 Broadway, Paducah, Kentucky 42001.
Pallbearers will be Mike Blasdel, Duane Hopkins, J.V. Kerley, John Mathis, Drew Coleman, and Trent Mathis.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
