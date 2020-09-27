MURRAY — Betty Chandler, 89, of Murray, died at 6:40 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House.
She was preceded in death by her husband, T.E. Chandler; parents, Cletus and Frieda Thetford McKimmons; siblings, Bobby McKimmons, David McKimmons, and Marilyn Mckimmons; one granddaughter, Tara Chandler Robbins. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Murray.
She is survived by her sons, Greg Chandler, Murray and Mike Chandler, Evansville, Indiana; sister, Jan Ryan, Livonia, Michigan; three grandchildren; six great grandchildren.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with entombment in the Murray Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call from 4 — 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
