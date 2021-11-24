Betty Cassibry, 88, passed away Nov. 19, 2021, at home in West Paducah.
Betty was a retired postal worker for the U.S. Postal Service. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
Betty is survived by her children, Bill (Jane) Cassibry, David (Paula) Cassibry, Terri (Jeff) Holland, Phillip (Georjean) Cassibry, and Anne (Randy) Pafford; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, William P. Gibson and Birdie Mae Gibson; and her granddaughter, Olivia Layne Holland.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Brian Nance will be officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Community Kitchen, 1237 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Paducah, KY, 42001.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
