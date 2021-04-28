Betty Bell Cash, 85, of Paducah, died at 2:22 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Cash was of the Baptist faith and retired from USEC, where she served as an escort.
Survivors include two daughters, Patty Bell Burkeen of Murray and Pam Bell Vaughn of Paducah; two sons, Mike Bell of Tampa, Florida, and Dennis Bell of Paducah; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was her first husband, Marshall Bell; second husband, J.D. Cash; and mother, Hazel Smith Madden.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with the Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to the service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.