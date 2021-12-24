BENTON — Betty J. Burkeen, 89, of Benton, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center, Paducah.
She was retired from Tri State Rural Gas Company as an accountant, former secretary/treasurer for Briensburg Fire Department, school bus driver for the Marshall County School System, and worked at Kentucky Dam State Park. She was a member of Lakeview Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by her son, David Howard, wife, Deborah, of Calvert City; sister, Dolores Brindley; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by first husband, James W. Howard; second husband, William J. Burkeen; children, Darrell L. Howard, Debra L. Howard; stepsons, Phillip Burkeen and Daryl Burkeen; one brother, and one sister. Her parents were Milburn and Mary (Newton) English.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Marshall County Memory Gardens with Rev. Dr. Darvin Stom officiating. Interment will follow.
Friends may call from noon — 2 p.m. Monday at Collier Funeral Home in Benton.
Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society.
