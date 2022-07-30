Betty Brookshire Baker Metzger, 82, of Paducah, passed away at 3:47 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.

Betty was born in Boaz on Thursday, July 25, 1940, to Thurman and Ocie Brookshire. She worked as a secretary and babysitter, and was a retired teacher’s aide who enjoyed cooking, baking, caring for her flowers and gardening. She was a member of the Calvert City Church of Christ.

Service information

Jul 31
Funeral Ceremony
Sunday, July 31, 2022
2:00PM
Milner and Orr of Paducah
-
-, - -
Jul 30
Visitation
Saturday, July 30, 2022
4:00PM-6:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
