Betty Brookshire Baker Metzger, 82, of Paducah, passed away at 3:47 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Betty was born in Boaz on Thursday, July 25, 1940, to Thurman and Ocie Brookshire. She worked as a secretary and babysitter, and was a retired teacher’s aide who enjoyed cooking, baking, caring for her flowers and gardening. She was a member of the Calvert City Church of Christ.
Mrs. Metzger is survived by her husband, Fritz Metzger; her daughters, Laura Priola (Pete) of Jupiter, Florida, and Debbie Glover (Greg) of Portland, Tennessee; her son, Mike Baker (Carla) of Gallatin, Tennessee; her step daughters, Michelle Spiceland (Mickey) of Sharpe, and Megan Champey (Charlie) of Benton; her step son, Fritz Metzger, Jr of Calvert City; her brother, Sam Brookshire of Paducah; her grandchildren, Jonathan and Joseph Baker, Tyler and Austin Sutherland, Kelsey and Hannah Glover; her step grandchildren, Doug Spiceland, Jim and Joshua Riley, Jennifer Brown, Tabatha Meyers, Tara Graham; her 16 step great grandchildren.
Mrs. Metzger was preceded in death by her first husband, Gerald Baker; her parents, Thurman and Ocie McGee Brookshire; her step daughter-in-law, Marilyn Metzger.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Lance Cordle officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Creek Cemetery in Boaz.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to a charity of your choice.
