GRAND CHAIN, Ill. — Betty Bayless, 86, of rural Grand Chain, passed away at 2:42 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Metropolis Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center with her family by her side.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Rev. Ben Hottel officiating. Burial will follow in the Belknap Masonic Cemetery.
Betty had previously worked at the Shoe Factory, Glove Factory, and Music Store in uptown Metropolis. She was a devoted homemaker, who loved her family and enjoyed hosting Christmas dinners. She was a member of Hillerman Baptist Church and enjoyed the fellowship of her church family. She enjoyed camping with her husband Louis in their Airstream travel trailer and with the Wally Byam Caravan Club. She enjoyed making purses, sewing and quilting.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Cina Blankenship and husband Luke, and Louise Blanchard and husband Gig; grandchildren, Lori Wright (Scott), Buffy Wright (Jody), Rusty Blanchard (Julie), Dalton Blankenship (Katelin), Lindsay Blankenship; great-grandchildren, Destiny Spinka (Logan), Austin Wright, Blake Wright (Tahneshia), Clayton Blanchard (Taryn), Baylee Blanchard, McKinlee Blanchard, Olivia Blanchard, Landon Blanchard, Jesslyn Blankenship, Harper Johnson, Dakota Blankenship, Ava Blankenship; great-great-granddaughter, Oaklyn Wright; sisters, Katherine Rider, Margaret Farris (Carroll); brother, Jim Manley (Elaine); and many nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, John and Letha (Burnham) Manley; husband of 40 years, Louis Bayless; daughter, Linda Bayless; sisters, Annabell Becka, Mary Woods, Ruth Anderson; brothers, Raymond Manley, Paul Manley, and an infant brother.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis.
Memorials may be made in Betty’s name to Lower Salem Cemetery Fund, c/o Loftus-McManus Funeral Home, P.O. Box 760, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Pallbearers will be Dalton Blankenship, Blake Wright, Jody Wright, Scott Wright, Rusty Blanchard and Clayton Blanchard.
