Betty Barkley Wright, 86, of Paducah, passed away at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at her home. Betty was a lifetime member of the New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday School, was a member of the choir and served as a youth leader. She was a graduate of Lone Oak High School. Betty worked as a bookkeeper for many years at Michelson’s and J.C. Penney’s. She enjoyed vegetables out of the garden and then canning them along with her husband’s help. Betty enjoyed family and their visits and especially the grandchildren and their activities.
Survivors include two daughters, Debra (Mark) Benson of Brookport, Illinois, and Cindy (Brad) Schneider of Paducah; one son Brent (Leslie) Wright of Paducah; one sister, Beverly (David) Schnelle of Crawfordsville, Indiana; two brothers, Thomas (Janice) Barkley and Terry (Anita) Barkley both of Paducah; sister-in-law, Glenda Barkley of Paducah; six grandchildren, Clare (Daniel) Jackson, Amanda (Morgan) Melton, Derek Schneider (fiance, Brittney), Dylan Schneider, Brendan Wright, and Preston Wright; and several nieces and nephews.
