FORT MYERS, Fla. — Betty Baertschi, 87, of Fort Myers, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Hope Hospice in Fort Myers.
Mrs. Baertschi was born in Paducah, Kentucky on September 7, 1932, to the late Carvel and Uva Nell Dowdy. She was married for 70 years to Raymond Baertschi. She was a retired supervisor for Rexnard, Inc. and a wonderful homemaker. She was an independent woman who loved to cook and raise flowers and she was of the Baptist faith.
Mrs. Baertschi is survived by her husband, Raymond Baertschi of Fort Myers; one daughter, Sharon Homerding (Dave) of Newark, Illinois; two sons, Larry Baertschi (Gale) of Seminole, and Ronald Baertschi (Klae) of Kitchner, Ontario, Canada; one sister, Yvonnda Patterson (Mike) of Paducah, Kentucky; one brother, Archie Dowdy (Dorothy) of Calvert City, Kentucky; 11 grandchildren, Derek Homerding (Sarah) of Earlville, Illinois, Dana Johnson (CJ) of Memphis, Tennessee, Laura Ragozine (Dave) of Largo, Kerrie Landes (Mark) of Morristown, John Kokenzie (Melissa) of St. Petersburg, Lisa Kokenzie of St. Petersburg, Jacob Kokenzie of Seminole, Dawn Shepard of Illinois, Heather Crockett of Louisiana, Christopher Baertschi of Illinois and Jamie Baertschi of Illinois; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Raymond Dowdy.
In compliance with health and safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Betty will be privates. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, leave a message for the family, or light a candle.
