Winthrop Elizabeth “Betsy” Thompson, 64, of Paducah, died on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
She was a retired teacher for the Marshall County school system.
Surviving are a son, Sean Michael Thompson of Louisville; a brother, Scott Heath Clayton of Suwanee; and a sister, Annie Futrell of Benton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Alan Thompson; and a son, Jon Matthew Thompson. Her parents were Boyce Clayton and Doris (Simon) Orr.
A private family graveside funeral will be held on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Calvert City Cemetery with the Rev. Daniel Crawley officiating.
No public visitation is scheduled.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.