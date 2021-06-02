Betsy Gray

PRINCETON — Betsy Christine Gray, 49, of Princeton, died on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Paducah.
She was a CNA at Princeton Nursing and Rehabilitation as well as Rivers Bend Retirement Community and Christian Care Center in Kuttawa. She was a member of St. James Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by a sister, Betty Copeland of Paducah; two brothers, Barry “Brown” Copeland and Brent Gray, both of Princeton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by a sister and a brother. Her parents were Charles William and Shirley Ann Gray.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June, 5, 2021, at Morgan’s Funeral Home.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Morgan’s Funeral Home with the Rev. Pat Majors, the Rev. Oscar Powell and the Rev. Brasher officiating. Burial to follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.morgans
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.