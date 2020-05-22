Bethany Lou Gray, 25, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Bethany was a beautiful soul. She was boisterous, fun, loving and had an infectious laugh that would stay with you forever. Beth had a big heart and loved to help others look and feel beautiful. She and her mother shared a passion for all genres of music. She loved spending time with her nephew, Trice and buddy, Miles as well as traveling to Disney World. Beth was a loving daughter, granddaughter, sister and friend.
Bethany graduated from University Heights Academy with the class of 2013 and considered her classmates and teachers family. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Princeton and was a cosmetologist at Ulta.
She is survived by her mother, Lucinda Hughes Gray of Princeton; father, Ricky Glenn Gray of Princeton; brother, Glenn Gray and wife, Tori, of Princeton; one nephew, Trice Gray; maternal grandmother, Ada Lou Hughes of Princeton; longtime companion, Zack Vinson and son, Miles; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Trice Hughes; and her paternal grandparents, Leola Gray and Eddie Gray.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
In her honor, memorial contributions can be made to the Princeton Senior Citizens Center, 200 North Eagle Street, Princeton KY, 42445 and The Dolly Parton Imagination Library at George Coon Library, 114 South Harrison Street, Princeton KY, 42445, c/o Nichelle Faughn.
