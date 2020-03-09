Bessie “Cloteen” McIntosh, 93, of Paducah passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Glenda Sullivan. Cloteen attended Sunny Slope Church of Christ for many years. Cloteen was a graduate of Reidland High School. She was a housewife and homemaker and loved the simple things of life.
Survivors include two daughters, Glenda S. Sullivan, and husband, Thomas of Paducah, and Rene J. Smith and husband, Randy of Symsonia; two sons, Philip McIntosh of Marion, Illinois and Robert E. McIntosh and wife, Candy of Clarksville, TN; one sister, Anna Mae McFall and husband James of Paducah; eight grandchildren, Theresa (Chris) Smith, Craig (Kayla) Sullivan, Shane (Amy) McIntosh, Shannon (Matt) Riels, Sean McIntosh, Dana (Justin) Dowdy, Brent (Whitney) Smith and Kara Smith; eight great-grandchildren, Bradley Smith, Carter Smith, Landry Smith, Owen Smith, Gracie Sullivan, Ty Sullivan, Macey Riels and Easton Riels;
several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were husband, Buford McIntosh; one sister, Mary Harper; three brothers, Charles, Albert and Jessie Thompson.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr with Luke Puckett officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 5 -8 p.m. at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
You may light a candle or leave a message of sympathy at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.