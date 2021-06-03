KUTTAWA — Bessie Barnett, 93, of Kuttawa, died at 4 a.m. Monday, May 31, 2021, at Riversbend Retirement Community.
Survivors include one granddaughter, Tana Barnett of Elizabethtown; and two great-grandchildren, Katherine A. Barnett and Thomas J. Barnett, both of Elizabethtown.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Barnett; a son, Andy Barnett; a daughter, Debra Kay Barnett; a granddaughter; and a brother. Her parents were Frank and Pearl Marshall Smith.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Doom Chapel Cemetery. Friends may call 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Dunn's Funeral Home in Eddyville.
Dunn's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.