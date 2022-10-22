METROPOLIS, Ill. - Bert Yates, 80, of Metropolis, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Dr. Joe Buchanan officiating. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Bert was a member of First Baptist Church in Metropolis.
Bert is survived by her husband of 47 years, Louis Yates; sons, Greg Neely and wife Carrie and Chad Yates; daughter, Lisa Eftink and husband Ron; stepdaughter, Stacey Yates; grandchildren, Campbell Neely, Bennett Neely and Ronnie Eftink; great grandchildren, Blayne Eftink and Brent Jennings; step grandchildren, Lakin Sharp (Josh) and JD Ward (Madison Barger); step great grandchildren, Josie, Cooper, Ava and Madi; sister, Sue Gentry; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and friends.
Bert was preceded in death by her parents, James and Devona Smallman; sisters, Mattie Farris and Liz Lowe; brother, John Paul Smallman.
Visitation will be held noon — 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in Bert’s name to First Baptist Church Metropolis, 307 Massac Creek Road, Metropolis, IL 62960.
Pallbearers will be Greg Neely, Chad Yates, Ron Eftink, Bennett Neely, Blayne Eftink and Brent Jennings.
