BOWLING GREEN — Berny W. Miller, 83, died Friday, February 10th. He was born on July 11, 1937, in Hart County, Kentucky.
He was happiest when he was with his wife of 59 years, Patricia Porter Miller, his three sons, Mike Miller (Kim) of Metcalfe County, Kelly Miller of Ft. Mitchell, and Brandon Miller of Bowling Green, and with his grandchildren Caitlin, Clayton, and Charlotte.
He spent his professional life as a coach, teacher and administrator.
Due to COVID-19 regulations and to the expected inclement weather, a private family service was held on Monday at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
The family regrets that we cannot be with our friends and other relatives as we honor his life. Please visit www.jckirbyandson.com for the complete obituary.
