LA CENTER — Berniece G. Thresher, 101, a resident of La Center, died Monday, July 19, 2021, at the Life Care Center in La Center.
She was born Nov. 18, 1919, in Bueoda, Missouri, to Benjamin and Mary Jane Owens Simpkins. Married at the age of 16, she and her husband farmed in Mississippi County until 1968 when they moved to La Center, where they continued to farm until 1994. A former member of the First Baptist Church in East Prairie, she transferred membership to the First Baptist Church in La Center where she faithfully attended.
In 1935, she married Eli E. Thresher who preceded her in death in July 1994.
Surviving are her children, Lola M. Armstrong and Rosemary (Homer) Oliver, all of Charleston, Missouri, and Gary E. (Charlene) Thresher of La Center; one brother, James F. Simpkins of Louisville; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Donald Thresher; one grandson, Homer D. Oliver Jr.; four brothers, JB Simpkins, Carl Simpkins, Johnny Simpkins, Roy Simpkins; and one sister, Mattie Prince.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the McMikle Funeral Home in Charleston, Missouri, where 2 p.m. funeral services will be held. Rev. Ted Wimberley of Charleston, Missouri, will officiate.
Interment will follow in the IOOF Cemetery under the direction of McMikle Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Ethan Oliver, Matthew Thresher, Zac Caldwell, Carl Lester Simpkins, Tra Simpkins and Chip Killian.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steven Armstrong, Bill Armstrong, Chris Jones, Jimmy Simpkins, Jeffrey Thresher, Dennis Prince, Benji Thresher and Daniel Killian.
Memorial contributions may be given to the IOOF Cemetery Memorial Fund, c/o Charlotte Duncan, 500 South Fifth Street, Charleston, MO 63834.
Online condolences may be shared at www.mcmiklefuneralhome.com.
