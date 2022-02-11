Bernice Earl Wilferd, 87, of Paducah, died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Mercy Health- Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
He was a retired chemical operator from Air Products and a member of Spring Creek Church of Christ.
Surviving is his wife, Paulette Wilferd; four children, Alison Geurin, Leslie Leibbrandt, Gene Wilferd, Nicole McElwayne; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Voris and Mary Wilferd; and one sister.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in the spring.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
