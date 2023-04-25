ATHENS, Ala. — Bernice I. Yates, 97, of Athens, formerly of Metropolis, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at her residence.
Born Sept. 9, 1925, to Claude and Laberta Yager Thompson, Bernice was a homemaker and member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
She lived life to its fullest with an abundance of loves, zest, and enthusiasm. She was a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her kindness, infectious personality, and laughter touched everyone around her. Bernice had a panache for fashion, adventure, and dance which kept her young and spirited. She will always hold a special place in our hearts and memories.
Survivors include her daughter, Claudia Yates McNichols; five grandchildren, Jason Moore (Jennifer), Jamie Moore (John), Jonah Moore (Zorina), Lesli McNichols Ablett (James), Clay McNichols (Amanda); seven great grandchildren, Ashten Moore, Ian Ablett, Aidan and Ariana Moore, Sophia, Delaney and Kensie McNichols; two step great grandchildren, Tristan (Jamie) and Kyli Ablett; and special nephew, Barry Thompson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence H. Yates; daughter, Dianne Yates Moore; sister, Ethel Thompson Dufour; two brothers, Robert “Bob” Thompson and Lloyd Thompson; and son-in-law, Jack McNichols.
Per her request, a private graveside service will be held Sunday, May 21, 2023.
