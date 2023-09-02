Bernice Spresser, 86, of Paducah, passed away at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Bernice was born Oct. 19, 1936, in Belleville, Illinois, to Joseph and Katherine (Hopfinger) Gass. She attended St. Theresa’s Catholic School and graduated from Notre Dame Academy in Belleville. On Oct. 20, 1956, Bernice and Charles Spresser, the love of her life, were united in marriage at Holy Name Catholic Church in Winfield, Kansas. Charles passed away on March 19, 2012. Bernice began her career in 1965. She worked for the American Red Cross in Topeka, Kansas; the School Board for Topeka Public Schools; Personnel Services at Ft. Buchanan, San Juan, Puerto, Rico; Engineering Department at Union Carbide, Paducah; and at the time of her retirement in October 2001, after 23 years of service, Bernice was an administrator in the Department of Human Resources at the University of South Florida.

