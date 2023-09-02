Bernice Spresser, 86, of Paducah, passed away at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Bernice was born Oct. 19, 1936, in Belleville, Illinois, to Joseph and Katherine (Hopfinger) Gass. She attended St. Theresa’s Catholic School and graduated from Notre Dame Academy in Belleville. On Oct. 20, 1956, Bernice and Charles Spresser, the love of her life, were united in marriage at Holy Name Catholic Church in Winfield, Kansas. Charles passed away on March 19, 2012. Bernice began her career in 1965. She worked for the American Red Cross in Topeka, Kansas; the School Board for Topeka Public Schools; Personnel Services at Ft. Buchanan, San Juan, Puerto, Rico; Engineering Department at Union Carbide, Paducah; and at the time of her retirement in October 2001, after 23 years of service, Bernice was an administrator in the Department of Human Resources at the University of South Florida.
Survivors include her three sons and a daughter, Edward Spresser, Bruce (Lisa) Spresser, Katherine (Clyde) McSparin, and Joseph Spresser; her grandchildren, Dustin Spresser, Michael (Kelly) Spresser, Conrad Spresser, Tyler Spresser, Jennifer McSparin, Sarah (Zach) Taylor, Wesley (Thanh) McSparin, Elizabeth (Cy) Strahm, Ashlyn Spresser, Charles (Courtney) Spresser, and Josephine Spresser; her great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Isabelle, Lane, Allie, Jackson, Evelyn, Lily, Miles, Everett, Caleb, Palmer, Makenna, Aubrey, Kylie, Kade, Cruise, Penelope, and Fiona; her sister, Jaunita Wallen; her sisters-in-law, Wilma Gass, Anna Marie Powell, and Norma Reeves; many nieces and nephews.
Bernice was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Norbert (Clara) Gass, Vincent (Erma) Gass, Marcel (Dorothy) Gass, Catherine (Robert) Garey, Dolores (Charles) Conklin, Joseph (Delores) Gass, Edward (Celi) Gass, Cletus (Joey) Gass, Anthony Gass, Marie (Joe Zdeblick and Ray) Braun; her brothers-in-law, Dean Wallen, James Reeves, and Boyd Powell.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Jerry Stoverink officiating. Burial will follow at Dickerson Cemetery in Lyon County, Kentucky.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 6931 Arlington Road, Bethesda, MD 20814; or St. Mary’s Catholic Church Food Pantry, 624 Broadway, La Center, KY 42056.
You may leave a message of condolence and light a candle of remembrance at milnerandorr.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Bernice Spresser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.