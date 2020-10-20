HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Bernice (Cole) Loving, 85 of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, at her home.
Graveside services were held on October 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Cedar Grove, Tennessee.
Mrs. Loving was born on October 16, 1935. She retired from Budget Rental Car as a Manager and was a member of the West End Baptist Church in Paducah, Kentucky. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and a very dedicated Christian. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Alexander Loving, one daughter, Lisa Loving Cope, and one brother, Bill Cole.
She is survived by one daughter, Dena Loving Rice (Wayne) of Burns, two grandchildren, Tyler Alexander Cope of Lexington, Kentucky, David Rice of Los Angeles, California, two sisters, Mary Towater of Cedar Grove, Diane Kirby, of Huntingdon, sister-in-law, Rosalind Cole, of Huntingdon, two brothers, Bob Cole (Judy) of McKenzie, Ronnie Cole (Linda) of Huntingdon, and devoted caregiver, Karla Ford of Paducah, Kentucky. She also leaves several nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Chase Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.
