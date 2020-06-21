Bernice C. Holmes, 87, of Paducah, died Monday, June 15, 2020, 4:38 p.m., at Baptist Health Paducah.
Bernice was a member of the Church of the Living God where she served on the Mother’s Board, sang in the church choir and was a trustee. She retired as a sterilization technician from Western Baptist Hospital.
She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Gaines, of Paducah, and Mona Lisa Mullins, of Saint Mary’s, Georgia; eleven grandchildren, twenty-six great grandchildren, nineteen great-great grandchildren and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Hayes and Helen Oliver Hayes; her husband, Earnest Holmes, Sr., one son, Earnest Holmes, Jr., one daughter, Latanya Holmes, one grandson and one brother.
Funeral services are scheduled for Noon on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with Rev. Elvin Woodruff and Rev. Joe Warren officiating. Burial will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may also call at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour.
We ask that those attending please continue to abide by state mandated COVID-19 restrictions, by maintaining a minimum of 6 feet of social distancing and wearing both a mask and gloves within our facilities.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
