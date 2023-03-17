LACENTER — Bernard Joseph Anselm, 99, went home to be with our Lord and Savior at 12:49 a.m. March 15, 2023.
Bernard, better known as “Sonny,” was born on Dec. 2, 1923, in Charleston, Missouri, to Barney and Bena Anselm. Sonny graduated from St. Henry High School in Charleston. He married Helen Lucille Lovelace on Sept. 24, 1945. Together they raised six children.
Sonny entered the army on June 14, 1944, and served until Jan. 17, 1946. He fought in France, including the Battle of the Bulge. He received a WWII Victory & Theater Ribbons and two Bronze Stars. He farmed in Missouri until 1964, then moved to Kentucky, where he farmed until the early 70s. He later retired from Martin Marietta, where he was a maintenance mechanic and welding instructor.
Sonny was a very creative man. He loved to tinker with machinery and garden. Having lived through the depression, he would make whatever he needed instead of buying it. He was also very active at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in LaCenter, where he and his wife Helen received the Sophia Award and served on the Parish Council several times. Sonny was a member of the VFW Post 5409, Bardwell, Kentucky.
He is survived by six children, Kenny Anselm (Norma), Benny Anselm (Donna), Mary Grief, Ginger Sullivan (Gene), Patty Matuszewski (Mark), and Barbara Sullivan (Steve). He has 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Lucille, of 75 years, his parents, two sisters, and three grandchildren, Angie Grief, Michael Anselm, and Jereme Anselm.
Visitation will be after 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in LaCenter. A 6:30 p.m. Prayer service will be held.
Visitation will be 9 — 11 a.m. Monday morning at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in LaCenter.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 20, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in LaCenter with Rev. Emmanuel Udoh officiating.
Interment with military honors will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery.
Family requests that memorial contributions be made in the form of donations in Bernard’s honor to Slam’s Outreach Inc., c/o First Community Bank, PO Box 90, LaCenter, KY 42056; or ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
