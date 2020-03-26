FANCY FARM — Bernard B. Hobbs, 90, of Fancy Farm, died at 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield.
He was a member of the St. Jerome Catholic Church and Owner of Hobbs Home Center in Fancy Farm.
He is survived by a daughter, Mary Ann (Greg) Mayfield of Jackson, Missouri; four sons, Michael (Paula) Hobbs of Ashland, Gary Hobbs of Mayfield, Alan (Gwen) Hobbs of Fancy Farm and Paul Hobbs of Fancy Farm; 24 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Hayden Hobbs; parents, Clarence & Mary Toon Hobbs; three sons, Billy, Neil & Danny Hobbs; two grandchildren, Joy Hobbs & Craig Mayfield; one brother, Raymond Hobbs and one sister, Victoria Hobbs.
Private family graveside services will be held at the St. Jerome Catholic Church Cemetery with Darrell Venters officiating.
Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield in charge of arrangements.
