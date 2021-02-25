Benny Shelton

MAYFIELD — Benny Ray Shelton, 81, of Mayfield, died on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
He was a member and Deacon of First Baptist Church, a Boy Scout Troop leader, a hunting guide for K-T Clay, a Little League baseball and softball coach, and an assistant football coach. Mr. Shelton was also a retired employee of Kentucky-Tennessee Clay with 45 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Shelton; two daughters, Jan Shelton of Reidland and Jill Williams of Mayfield; one brother, Reggie Shelton of Mayfield; one sister, Lisa Shelton of Texas; two grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by a son, Mark Jason Shelton. His parents were Clifton “Pappy” and Norma Shelton.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Dublin Baptist Church Cemetery. Dr. Wes Fowler will officiate. Interment will follow.
Friends may call 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield.
