BEAVERVILLE, Ill. — Bennie L. Buchanan, 85, of Beaverville, passed away at his home on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was born on November 17, 1934, in New Liberty, the son of Clyde and Lucille (Owens) Buchanan. He married Donna Haney on October 5, 1954, in Corinth, Mississippi, and she preceded him in death on March 11, 1997. He was also preceded in death by his parents, one brother, two sisters, and one grandson, Chad Scolley.
He is survived by one daughter, Marsha Scolley of Beaverville; one son, Rick (Kim) Buchanan of Gilbert, Arizona; four grandchildren, Marnna Gillis, Jeremy Scolley, Wesley Scolley, and Courtney Buchanan; several great-grandchildren; and one brother, Larry (Kaye) Buchanan of Paducah, Kentucky.
Mr. Buchanan was a crane operator for General Motors for many years. He enjoyed playing dominos, riding in his golf cart, and watching NASCAR racing.
Private graveside services will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice.
Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
