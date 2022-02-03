SMITHLAND — Bennett R. Lawless, 83, of Smithland, passed away Feb. 1, 2022, at Livingston Hospital and Healthcare Services in Salem.
Mr. Lawless was born in Lola, to Bill and Elsie Faulkner Lawless on Sept. 23, 1938. He was a member of Burna Community Baptist Church and previously a member of Birdsville Baptist, where he was saved and baptized, 2nd Baptist in Smithland, and Mint Springs Baptist. He was also a member of Local 181 Operating Engineers, and Salem Masonic Lodge # 81. He was an amateur radio operator and a Veteran of the United States Army.
He is survived is by his daughter, Bridgett Lawless of Smithland; son, Daniel Lawless of Smithland; grandchild, Lakyn Alexander; several nieces; and several nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Buford Lawless; three brothers; and his parents.
Graveside Services will be at 1 p.m, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at McMurray Chapel Cemetery with interment to follow.
Arrangements are in the care of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.
Condolences may
be left online at boyd
