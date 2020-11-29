Benjamin W. Upchurch, 30, of Paducah died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in an automobile accident in Minnesota.
He was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church and attended Heath High School. He enjoyed video games and was a former member of the Boy Scouts.
Survivors include two sons, Keaton and Konnor Upchurch; parents, Charles Michael Upchurch and Nancy Gale Scarbrough Upchurch; two sisters, Jessie Nichole Weaver of West Paducah and Brittany Nichole Upchurch of Paducah; grandmother, Joanne Harris Schaeffer of Paducah; two nephews; two nieces; and several cousins.
Private services will be held for the family with the Revs. Ray Chandler and Joe Beal officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Child Watch Children’s Advocacy Center, 1118 Jefferson St., Paducah, KY 42001.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home. Messages of sympathy and a candle light may be left at www.milnerandorr.com.
