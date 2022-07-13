GILBERTSVILLE — Ben Edward Smith Sr., 65, of Gilbertsville, died on Friday, July 7, 2022, at his home.
He was a retired handyman.
Surviving are his two sons, Ben Smith of Union City, Tennessee, and Chris Smith of Paducah; four sisters, Lori Brien, Mary Lopez, Diane Smith, Vicki Smith; three grandchildren, Macie Alise Smith, Zoe Reese Smith, and Henry Weston Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Ira Smith and Joetta Woods Smith; two daughters, Melissa Sue Smith and Dawn Reba Smith; and two brothers.
He will be cremated and services will be held at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.