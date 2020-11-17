PURYEAR, Tenn. — Belinda Mitchuson-Warner, 70, of Puryear, died at 11:19 a.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Mrs. Warner was born May 12, 1930 in Fresno, California to the late Lee Clayton Yeager and Vernon Roberta Payne Yeager. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Lee Clayton Yeager and Vernon Roberta Payne Yeager; two brothers; and two sisters.
She is survived by her husband, Chester D. Warner; sons, Eric Mitchuson and David Mitchuson; sister, Edna Roberta Yeager Coles; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Services will be at noon Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Friends may call after 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
