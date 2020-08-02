MAYFIELD — Mrs. Belinda Joan Toon, 64, of Mayfield passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 7:42 a.m. at the Glasgow State Nursing Facility in Glasgow, Kentucky.
She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mayfield and a retired LPN.
Mrs. Toon is survived by her two daughters, Holly (Ray) Ralph of Mayfield and Ashley (Jimmie) Wilson of Fort Belvoir, Virginia; one son, Patrick Thomas of Mayfield; one brother, Junior (Joyce) Toon of Fancy Farm; seven sisters, Joyce (Syl) Schepers of Louisville, Pat (Ernie) Nucup of Hampton, Virginia, Frances Womble of Melber, Gloria (Ron) Gregory of Farmington, Bonnie (Danny) Henderson of Bardwell, Rebecca Williams of Murray and Pam (Larry) Green of Mayfield; nine grandchildren, Shelbie Ralph, Dane Coles, Delanie Ralph, Keaton Timmons, Alyson Wilson, Norah Wilson, Ty Thomas, Poppy Thomas and Finn Thomas.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Clark and Mary Jo Toon, and her parents, Joseph Earl and Anna Cissell Toon.
A memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Jerome Catholic Church in Fancy Farm with Darrell Venters officiating.
Friends may call after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at the St. Jerome Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, P.O. Box 38, Fancy Farm, KY 42039.
The Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of the arrangements.
