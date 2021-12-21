WINGO — Becky Sisson, 71, of Wingo, died at 10 p.m. Saturday Dec. 18, 2021, at her home.

Arrangements were incomplete at Brown Funeral Home in Wingo.

Service information

Dec 21
Visitation
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
4:00PM-7:00PM
Brown Funeral Home - Wingo
6263 State Route 339 West
Wingo, KY 42088
Dec 22
Service
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
10:00AM
Brown Funeral Home - Wingo
6263 State Route 339 West
Wingo, KY 42088
