WICKLIFFE — Becky Rowland, 70, of Wickliffe, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Becky was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on March 4, 1952, to the late William and Helen Covington Gamblin. She was a member of East Baptist Church and BMHS Band Booster. Becky enjoyed online shopping and was an animal lover, she especially adored her dogs, Riley and Belle. More than anything, she loved being a mother her three daughters and a motherly figure to everyone else. Becky will be remembered as a loving, honest, forthright woman who was a proud cancer survivor of non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.
Becky is survived by her husband of 42 years, Kenny Rowland of Wickliffe; three daughters, Sara Baker of Farmington, Meghan Rowland of Louisville, and Katie Martin (Jason) of Louisville; two adopted daughters, Sam Byrd and Ginger Hogancamp; one sister, Janice Butler of Paducah and one brother, John Gamblin (Mary Ann) of Paducah.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral service for Becky will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe with Jimmie Rowland and John Gamblin officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to: McCracken Co. Human Society, 4000 Coleman Rd, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may send a message, light a candle or share a “Hug from Home” at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.